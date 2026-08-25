Smiley Coin Price Today

The live Smiley Coin (SMILEY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMILEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SMILEY.

Smiley Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 333,725, with a circulating supply of 420,690.00T SMILEY. During the last 24 hours, SMILEY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SMILEY moved -0.01% in the last hour and +30.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Smiley Coin (SMILEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 333.73K$ 333.73K $ 333.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 333.73K$ 333.73K $ 333.73K Circulation Supply 420,690.00T 420,690.00T 420,690.00T Total Supply 4.2069e+17 4.2069e+17 4.2069e+17

The current Market Cap of Smiley Coin is $ 333.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMILEY is 420,690.00T, with a total supply of 4.2069e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 333.73K.