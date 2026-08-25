Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Smilee price today is 0.02601637 USD.SMILEE market cap is 52,023 USD. Track real-time SMILEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Smilee price today is 0.02601637 USD.SMILEE market cap is 52,023 USD. Track real-time SMILEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About SMILEE

SMILEE Price Info

What is SMILEE

SMILEE Whitepaper

SMILEE Official Website

SMILEE Tokenomics

SMILEE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Smilee Logo

Smilee Price (SMILEE)

Unlisted

1 SMILEE to USD Live Price:

$0.02600935
$0.02600935$0.02600935
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Smilee (SMILEE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:19:44 (UTC+8)

Smilee Price Today

The live Smilee (SMILEE) price today is $ 0.02601637, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMILEE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02601637 per SMILEE.

Smilee currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,023, with a circulating supply of 2.00M SMILEE. During the last 24 hours, SMILEE traded between $ 0.02514954 (low) and $ 0.02613373 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.228201, while the all-time low was $ 0.02275597.

In short-term performance, SMILEE moved +0.37% in the last hour and -3.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.46.

Smilee (SMILEE) Market Information

$ 52.02K
$ 52.02K$ 52.02K

$ 24.46
$ 24.46$ 24.46

$ 260.11K
$ 260.11K$ 260.11K

2.00M
2.00M 2.00M

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smilee is $ 52.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.46. The circulating supply of SMILEE is 2.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 260.11K.

Smilee Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02514954
$ 0.02514954$ 0.02514954
24H Low
$ 0.02613373
$ 0.02613373$ 0.02613373
24H High

$ 0.02514954
$ 0.02514954$ 0.02514954

$ 0.02613373
$ 0.02613373$ 0.02613373

$ 0.228201
$ 0.228201$ 0.228201

$ 0.02275597
$ 0.02275597$ 0.02275597

+0.37%

+1.94%

-3.09%

-3.09%

Price Prediction for Smilee

Smilee (SMILEE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SMILEE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Smilee (SMILEE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Smilee could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Smilee will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SMILEE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Smilee Price Prediction.

What is Smilee (SMILEE)

Smilee Finance is an ecosystem of projects designed to maximize Proof of Liquidity within Berachain (and beyond).

From wgBERA, the PoL-native LST that lets you boost your yield across several pools by pairing it with exotic yet core tokens such as Staked BERA or Euler BERA, to Swappee, a one-click tool that lets you claim BGT incentives and swap the dust directly into major tokens.

Smilee Finance also owns Beranames, the official name service of Berachain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Smilee

What is today's price of Smilee (SMILEE)?

The live price is ₦35.3356225679461079992000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.94%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SMILEE are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SMILEE is 2000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Smilee?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SMILEE across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Smilee today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦70658016.19719662568000, positioning Smilee at rank #6275 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SMILEE being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Smilee?

The recent price movement of 1.94% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Liquid Staking Governance Tokens,Berachain Ecosystem,Liquid Staking, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Smilee

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:19:44 (UTC+8)

Smilee (SMILEE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Smilee

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1318
$0.1318$0.1318

+339.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.1824
$2.1824$2.1824

+2,082.40%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008466
$0.008466$0.008466

+13.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7067
$0.7067$0.7067

+91.51%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2213
$3.2213$3.2213

-19.46%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.1824
$2.1824$2.1824

+2,082.40%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1318
$0.1318$0.1318

+339.33%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.076206
$0.076206$0.076206

+105.80%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7067
$0.7067$0.7067

+91.51%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.026857
$0.026857$0.026857

+8.11%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage