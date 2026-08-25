Smidge Price Today

The live Smidge (SMIDGE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMIDGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SMIDGE.

Smidge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,243, with a circulating supply of 960.42T SMIDGE. During the last 24 hours, SMIDGE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SMIDGE moved -- in the last hour and +1.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Smidge (SMIDGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.24K$ 24.24K $ 24.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.24K$ 24.24K $ 24.24K Circulation Supply 960.42T 960.42T 960.42T Total Supply 960,420,000,000,000.0 960,420,000,000,000.0 960,420,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smidge is $ 24.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMIDGE is 960.42T, with a total supply of 960420000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.24K.