Smart MFG Price (MFG)
The live Smart MFG (MFG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MFG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MFG.
Smart MFG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 162,088, with a circulating supply of 335.69M MFG. During the last 24 hours, MFG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.131262, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MFG moved -0.11% in the last hour and +6.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 44.49K.
The current Market Cap of Smart MFG is $ 162.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 44.49K. The circulating supply of MFG is 335.69M, with a total supply of 868459135.7414333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.34K.
-0.11%
-0.00%
+6.81%
+6.81%
In 2040, the price of Smart MFG could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Smart MFG is a pioneer in tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePin) for the manufacturing supply chain and beyond. As the inventor of the Hardware NFT in 2018, Smart MFG revolutionized how enterprises approach management of on-chain assets, driving efficiency and transparency. Today, Smart MFG is expanding to empower individual makers, uniting the Blockchain and Maker Movements for custom RWA value creation on-chain, including AI-assisted Design for Manufacture (DFM) and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions like MakerFi, which enable project and invoice financing within its ecosystem.
Through its dynamic ecosystem, Smart MFG has evangelized, pitched, collaborated with, and partnered with some of the largest and most pioneering giants in the world, including Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, SpaceX, and Lockheed. It has also worked with key industry organizations such as MOBI, the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, NTMA, and Swissmem, cementing its role as a leader in blockchain-driven manufacturing innovation.
With MFG Phigital 1.0 launching in Fall 2024 and MFG Phigital 2.0 in Spring 2025, the platform will link physical RWAs with digital designs and NFTs, leveraging decentralized infrastructure to replicate RWAs via smart contracts and escrow on-chain. For more details on the roadmap and upcoming developments, refer to the latest updates.
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What is Smart MFG about?
Smart MFG is a pioneer in tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePin) for the manufacturing supply chain and beyond. As the inventor of the Hardware NFT in 2018, Smart MFG revolutionized how enterprises approach management of on-chain assets, driving efficiency and transparency. Today, Smart MFG is expanding to empower individual makers, uniting the Blockchain and Maker Movements for custom RWA value creation on-chain, including AI-assisted Design for Manufacture (DFM) and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions like MakerFi, which enable project and invoice financing within its ecosystem.
What makes Smart MFG unique?
Through its dynamic ecosystem, Smart MFG has evangelized, pitched, collaborated with, and partnered with some of the largest and most pioneering giants in the world, including Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, SpaceX, and Lockheed. It has also worked with key industry organizations such as MOBI, the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, NTMA, and Swissmem, cementing its role as a leader in blockchain-driven manufacturing innovation.
What's the history of Smart MFG?
Smart MFG has a rich history of innovation, starting with the invention of the Hardware NFT in 2018, which revolutionized the management of on-chain assets for enterprises. Since then, it has expanded its scope to empower individual makers and unite the Blockchain and Maker Movements, driving advancements in tokenizing Real-World Assets and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure.
What's next for Smart MFG?
With MFG Phigital 1.0 launching in Fall 2024 and MFG Phigital 2.0 in Spring 2025, the platform will link physical RWAs with digital designs and NFTs, leveraging decentralized infrastructure to replicate RWAs via smart contracts and escrow on-chain. For more details on the roadmap and upcoming developments, refer to the latest updates.
What can Smart MFG be used for?
Smart MFG can be used for tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePin) for the manufacturing supply chain and beyond. It empowers individual makers and unites the Blockchain and Maker Movements for custom RWA value creation on-chain, including AI-assisted Design for Manufacture (DFM) and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions like MakerFi, which enable project and invoice financing within its ecosystem.
What is the current market price of MFG?
It's currently valued at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Smart MFG have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, MFG shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for MFG?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of MFG. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Smart MFG?
It has traded between ₦ and ₦, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of MFG on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated MFG is within the -- ecosystem.
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