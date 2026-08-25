What is the real-time price of Smart Layer Network today?

The live price of Smart Layer Network stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SLN?

SLN has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Smart Layer Network showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SLN currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SLN is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Smart Layer Network?

With a market cap of ₦33750092.16085460184000, Smart Layer Network is ranked #7310, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SLN seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Smart Layer Network compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦10132.2261467252336000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SLN's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (81203861.91755456 tokens), category performance within Infrastructure,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,ZkSync Ecosystem,Linea Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem,Mint Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.