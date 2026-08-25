SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Price Today

The live SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) price today is $ 1.24, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current WUSDN to USD conversion rate is $ 1.24 per WUSDN.

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,770, with a circulating supply of 98.81K WUSDN. During the last 24 hours, WUSDN traded between $ 1.17 (low) and $ 1.27 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.73, while the all-time low was $ 0.921955.

In short-term performance, WUSDN moved -- in the last hour and +3.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 117.78.

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.77K$ 122.77K $ 122.77K Volume (24H) $ 117.78$ 117.78 $ 117.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.77K$ 122.77K $ 122.77K Circulation Supply 98.81K 98.81K 98.81K Total Supply 98,807.80237665829 98,807.80237665829 98,807.80237665829

The current Market Cap of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN is $ 122.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 117.78. The circulating supply of WUSDN is 98.81K, with a total supply of 98807.80237665829. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.77K.