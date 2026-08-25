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The live SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN price today is 1.24 USD.WUSDN market cap is 122,770 USD. Track real-time WUSDN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN price today is 1.24 USD.WUSDN market cap is 122,770 USD. Track real-time WUSDN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Logo

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Price (WUSDN)

Unlisted

1 WUSDN to USD Live Price:

$1.24
$1.24$1.24
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:18:56 (UTC+8)

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Price Today

The live SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) price today is $ 1.24, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current WUSDN to USD conversion rate is $ 1.24 per WUSDN.

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,770, with a circulating supply of 98.81K WUSDN. During the last 24 hours, WUSDN traded between $ 1.17 (low) and $ 1.27 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.73, while the all-time low was $ 0.921955.

In short-term performance, WUSDN moved -- in the last hour and +3.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 117.78.

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Market Information

$ 122.77K
$ 122.77K$ 122.77K

$ 117.78
$ 117.78$ 117.78

$ 122.77K
$ 122.77K$ 122.77K

98.81K
98.81K 98.81K

98,807.80237665829
98,807.80237665829 98,807.80237665829

The current Market Cap of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN is $ 122.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 117.78. The circulating supply of WUSDN is 98.81K, with a total supply of 98807.80237665829. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.77K.

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17
24H Low
$ 1.27
$ 1.27$ 1.27
24H High

$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17

$ 1.27
$ 1.27$ 1.27

$ 1.73
$ 1.73$ 1.73

$ 0.921955
$ 0.921955$ 0.921955

--

+1.02%

+3.83%

+3.83%

Price Prediction for SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WUSDN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WUSDN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Price Prediction.

What is SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN)

wUSDN, or wrapped USDN, is an ERC-20 token that serves as a value-accruing wrapper for USDN within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike USDN, which employs a rebase mechanism to distribute yields by adjusting token balances, wUSDN maintains a constant token balance while its value appreciates over time. Internally, wUSDN represents a user’s share of the total USDN supply, allowing holders to benefit from USDN’s yield generation without experiencing balance fluctuations.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemWrapped-Tokens

About SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN

About SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN wUSDN, or wrapped USDN, is an ERC-20 token that serves as a value-accruing wrapper for USDN within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike USDN, which employs a rebase mechanism to distribute yields by adjusting token balances, wUSDN maintains a constant token balance while its value appreciates over time. Internally, wUSDN represents a user’s share of the total USDN supply, allowing holders to benefit from USDN’s yield generation without experiencing balance fluctuations.

What is SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN's current price?

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN trades at ₦1684.1770002599584000, reflecting a price movement of 1.01% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WUSDN?

With a market cap of ₦166747105.09831862320000, WUSDN is ranked #-- globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WUSDN?

There are 98807.80237665829 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN fluctuated between ₦1589.1024921807672000 and ₦1724.9232180081832000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦2349.6985568142968000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WUSDN?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WUSDN behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:18:56 (UTC+8)

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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