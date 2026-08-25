What is SMACKM about?

SMACKM is the first meme to introduce "memetility". It is supported by a Play-to-Earn game on Telegram and the collective trust of three leading projects on Hedera. SMACKM offers instant utility to participating Hedera tokens, enhancing their value, functionality, and the strength of the Hedera ecosystem.

What makes SMACKM unique?

SMACKM is unique because it combines a meme concept with a Play-to-Earn game, Smack Mosquito, developed in Unity. The game is set to launch on Telegram in February 2025. It does not require a wallet connection to play but will need one to claim awarded tokens.

What can SMACKM be used for?

SMACKM can be used to enhance the value and functionality of participating Hedera tokens through its Play-to-Earn game, Smack Mosquito, which offers instant utility within the Hedera ecosystem.

What is the live price of SMACKM?

SMACKM is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.93% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SMACKM today?

The price volatility of SMACKM within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for SMACKM?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SMACKM generated?

In the last 24 hours, SMACKM accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦3.7569778433299022008000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for SMACKM?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SMACKM compare to other Meme,Hedera Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Meme,Hedera Ecosystem category, SMACKM shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.