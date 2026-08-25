What is SLOVE about?

From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe. With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain. Powered by Sui’s scalability and innovation, we’re delivering immersive AR gameplay, empowering developers via the SEED Combinator Program, and building a sustainable gaming future.

What is the current live price of SLOVE?

SLOVE is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -4.07% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SLOVE market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is SLOVE's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7807, supported by a market capitalization of ₦19027302.0481062830808000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 89999999.9 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence SLOVE's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.