Slopfather Price Today

The live Slopfather (FATHA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current FATHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FATHA.

Slopfather currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,490, with a circulating supply of 999.99M FATHA. During the last 24 hours, FATHA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02742492, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FATHA moved -0.76% in the last hour and +27.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Slopfather (FATHA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.49K$ 45.49K $ 45.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.49K$ 45.49K $ 45.49K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,985,683.55 999,985,683.55 999,985,683.55

The current Market Cap of Slopfather is $ 45.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FATHA is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999985683.55. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.49K.