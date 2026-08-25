Which blockchain network does SLOP run on?

SLOP operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SLOP?

The token is priced at ₦491.25677428147230120000, marking a price movement of -3.16% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does SLOP belong to?

SLOP falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SLOP with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of SLOP?

Its market capitalization is ₦407702580.16696252632000, placing the asset at rank #4082. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SLOP is currently circulating?

There are 830019.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for SLOP today?

Over the past day, SLOP generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, SLOP fluctuated between ₦489.1175978496904992000 and ₦510.44552642636963368000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.