SLIPPY Price Today

The live SLIPPY (SLIPPY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLIPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SLIPPY.

SLIPPY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 795,944, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SLIPPY. During the last 24 hours, SLIPPY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00113929 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00331404, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SLIPPY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +183.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 131.24K.

SLIPPY (SLIPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 795.94K$ 795.94K $ 795.94K Volume (24H) $ 131.24K$ 131.24K $ 131.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 795.94K$ 795.94K $ 795.94K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SLIPPY is $ 795.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 131.24K. The circulating supply of SLIPPY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 795.94K.