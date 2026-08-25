Sliding Cat Price (滑る猫)
The live Sliding Cat (滑る猫) price today is $ 0, with a 21.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current 滑る猫 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 滑る猫.
Sliding Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,233, with a circulating supply of 999.88M 滑る猫. During the last 24 hours, 滑る猫 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110706, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, 滑る猫 moved -10.61% in the last hour and +122.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Sliding Cat is $ 34.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 滑る猫 is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999875089.121815. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.23K.
-10.61%
-21.96%
+122.81%
+122.81%
In 2040, the price of Sliding Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Sliding Cat ($滑る猫) is a community-driven Solana memecoin inspired by the viral “sliding cat” meme that took the internet by storm. The meme originated from a heartwarming photo shared by a Japanese apprentice maid working at a cat café in Akihabara. The photo, sent by her grandmother, showed a cat playfully sliding and it quickly became one of the most-liked animal posts in X (Twitter) history, amassing over 1.4 million likes and 130 million views. The cat’s name is Chīta (チータ), and the meme perfectly captures the fun, chaotic, and adorable spirit of internet cat culture.
Built on Solana via pump.fun, Sliding Cat (ticker: 滑る猫) is a pure memecoin with no complex utilities or promises, its purpose is simple: to spread joy, celebrate viral cat memes, and build a strong, fun-loving community on the fastest and most meme-friendly blockchain. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and fair launch mechanics (liquidity burned, no mint authority), it embodies the classic memecoin ethos: community, virality, and entertainment. Holders enjoy participating in a high-energy Solana ecosystem known for rapid movement and cultural moments. Whether you’re a cat lover, meme enthusiast, or Solana degen, Sliding Cat brings the slippery, unstoppable energy of the sliding cat to crypto.
The project thrives on social momentum, with traders and holders bonding over the meme’s universal appeal. No roadmap, no VC allocations, just pure vibes, community raids, and the potential to slide into the hearts (and portfolios) of millions. In a sea of dog coins and serious projects, Sliding Cat stands out as the slippery feline ready to make its mark.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current trading price of Sliding Cat?
Sliding Cat (滑る猫) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -21.96% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing Sliding Cat's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in 滑る猫?
Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is Sliding Cat's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #6802 with a market capitalization of ₦46495509.07249931928000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about 滑る猫?
With 999875089.121815 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to Sliding Cat's recent performance?
The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does Sliding Cat stack up against similar assets?
Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, 滑る猫 continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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