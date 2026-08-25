SleuthAI Price (SLEUTH)
The live SleuthAI (SLEUTH) price today is $ 0, with a 8.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLEUTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SLEUTH.
SleuthAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,662, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SLEUTH. During the last 24 hours, SLEUTH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SLEUTH moved +0.47% in the last hour and +37.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SleuthAI is $ 50.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLEUTH is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.66K.
+0.47%
-8.69%
+37.73%
+37.73%
In 2040, the price of SleuthAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
leuth AI is an onchain investigation platform built to help users track suspicious crypto activity, follow wallet movements, and identify scammers, hackers, and risky token behavior earlier.
The Sleuth AI web app is already live. It lets users investigate wallets, tokens, contracts, and onchain activity in one place, instead of manually jumping between block explorers, social posts, and scattered tools. The goal is to make crypto investigations faster, clearer, and easier for the community to use.
Sleuth AI is designed for people who want to understand what is happening behind the surface: who is moving funds, how wallets may be connected, whether a token looks suspicious, and whether certain activity could be linked to scams, exploits, or malicious actors.
The project is also expanding into social investigation workflows. The upcoming Sleuth AI X Bot will allow users to start investigations directly from X, turning suspicious posts, token mentions, wallets, and alerts into deeper onchain research.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current live price of SleuthAI?
SleuthAI is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -8.69% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the SLEUTH market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is SleuthAI's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #6324, supported by a market capitalization of ₦68809496.11868549392000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 99999999999.99998 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence SleuthAI's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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