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The live SkyNity SkyDust price today is 0 USD.SDT market cap is 27,085 USD. Track real-time SDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SkyNity SkyDust price today is 0 USD.SDT market cap is 27,085 USD. Track real-time SDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SkyNity SkyDust Logo

SkyNity SkyDust Price (SDT)

Unlisted

1 SDT to USD Live Price:

$0.00069904
$0.00069904$0.00069904
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:17:00 (UTC+8)

SkyNity SkyDust Price Today

The live SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SDT.

SkyNity SkyDust currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,085, with a circulating supply of 38.75M SDT. During the last 24 hours, SDT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.119862, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SDT moved -- in the last hour and -0.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.01.

SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Market Information

$ 27.09K
$ 27.09K$ 27.09K

$ 5.01
$ 5.01$ 5.01

$ 59.25K
$ 59.25K$ 59.25K

38.75M
38.75M 38.75M

84,758,610.0
84,758,610.0 84,758,610.0

The current Market Cap of SkyNity SkyDust is $ 27.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.01. The circulating supply of SDT is 38.75M, with a total supply of 84758610.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.25K.

SkyNity SkyDust Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.119862
$ 0.119862$ 0.119862

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-0.00%

-0.54%

-0.54%

Price Prediction for SkyNity SkyDust

SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SDT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SkyNity SkyDust could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SkyNity SkyDust will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SDT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SkyNity SkyDust Price Prediction.

What is SkyNity SkyDust (SDT)

SkyNity - Strategy MMO Gaming on Blockchain. SkyNity combines GameFi mechanics and a sustainable gaming economy.

Skynity is a blend of old school strategy games such as Ogame, Tribal Wars, Heroes of Migh and Magic with current trending MMO gaming all created in the fantasy world of Skygods and Skylands.

This project aims to be the next step after the Play2Earn trend which was based on highly inflationary tokens. SkyNity aims to combine traditional gaming rivalry and blockchain mechanics to deliver a one-of-its-kind gaming product. Imagine traditional games with hundreds of players on 1 map, swapping resources as a token, and taking part in leaderboards, different map speeds.

AI integration will make new original experience not met in strategy MMO games before, AI driven Gods, AI Assistant Agent to teach strategy & avail. Players collaborate and strategize within a vibrant, AI-enhanced ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About SkyNity SkyDust

What is the real-time price of SkyNity SkyDust today?

The live price of SkyNity SkyDust stands at ₦, moving -0.00% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SDT?

SDT has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is SkyNity SkyDust showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SDT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SDT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of SkyNity SkyDust?

With a market cap of ₦36787043.59035562360000, SkyNity SkyDust is ranked #7124, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SDT seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does SkyNity SkyDust compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦162.79743839125736592000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SDT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (38746259.70715364 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),Base Ecosystem,Strategy Games, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SkyNity SkyDust

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:17:00 (UTC+8)

SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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