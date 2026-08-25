About Skynet This project is a Meme Coin on the Solana Blockchain, focusing on the meta narrative of recently reported drone sightings. The purpose is to build a community that discusses and promotes awareness about these unexplained occurrences, using collective understanding to strengthen resolve and courage in the face of these phenomena and uniting through memes and other fun communication methods.

What is the current price of Skynet?

Skynet is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 1.96% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Skynet is ₦2.4550003655482924248000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of DRONES today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦20112713.3785560780448000, placing the asset at rank #7739 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Skynet's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with DRONES.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999968609.87 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Skynet fall under?

Skynet is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact DRONES's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables DRONES to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.