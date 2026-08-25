skrimp Price Today

The live skrimp (SKRMP) price today is $ 0, with a 10.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKRMP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SKRMP.

skrimp currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,518, with a circulating supply of 999.00M SKRMP. During the last 24 hours, SKRMP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SKRMP moved +0.11% in the last hour and +6.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

skrimp (SKRMP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.52K$ 56.52K $ 56.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.52K$ 56.52K $ 56.52K Circulation Supply 999.00M 999.00M 999.00M Total Supply 998,999,999.9900013 998,999,999.9900013 998,999,999.9900013

The current Market Cap of skrimp is $ 56.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SKRMP is 999.00M, with a total supply of 998999999.9900013. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.52K.