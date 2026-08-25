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The live Skimask Pnut price today is 0 USD.SKINUT market cap is 21,814 USD. Track real-time SKINUT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Skimask Pnut price today is 0 USD.SKINUT market cap is 21,814 USD. Track real-time SKINUT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Skimask Pnut Logo

Skimask Pnut Price (SKINUT)

Unlisted

1 SKINUT to USD Live Price:

$0.00002205
$0.00002205$0.00002205
+23.22%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:15:42 (UTC+8)

Skimask Pnut Price Today

The live Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) price today is $ 0, with a 25.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKINUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SKINUT.

Skimask Pnut currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,814, with a circulating supply of 991.44M SKINUT. During the last 24 hours, SKINUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00206967, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SKINUT moved -0.20% in the last hour and +63.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Market Information

$ 21.81K
$ 21.81K$ 21.81K

--
----

$ 21.81K
$ 21.81K$ 21.81K

991.44M
991.44M 991.44M

991,440,961.3471414
991,440,961.3471414 991,440,961.3471414

The current Market Cap of Skimask Pnut is $ 21.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SKINUT is 991.44M, with a total supply of 991440961.3471414. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.81K.

Skimask Pnut Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00206967
$ 0.00206967$ 0.00206967

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.20%

+25.96%

+63.19%

+63.19%

Price Prediction for Skimask Pnut

Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SKINUT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Skimask Pnut could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Skimask Pnut will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SKINUT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Skimask Pnut Price Prediction.

What is Skimask Pnut (SKINUT)

Skimask Pnut $SKINUT is built on the Base Network, a robust and secure blockchain that ensures transparency, speed, and reliability. What sets Skimask Pnut apart is its community-driven approach. Every major decision is made collectively, giving every holder a voice and a stake in the future of SKINUT. We believe in the power of the crowd, and that together, we can create something truly special community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemMeme

About Skimask Pnut

What is Skimask Pnut about?

Skimask Pnut ($SKINUT) is built on the Base Network, a robust and secure blockchain that ensures transparency, speed, and reliability.

What sets Skimask Pnut apart is its community-driven approach, where every major decision is made collectively, giving every holder a voice and a stake in the future of $SKINUT. We believe in the power of the crowd, and that together, we can create something truly special as a community.

What is the current price of Skimask Pnut?

Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 25.96% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Skimask Pnut play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem sector, SKINUT often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is SKINUT being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, SKINUT recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Skimask Pnut?

There are 991440961.3471414 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of SKINUT?

Skimask Pnut currently holds market rank #7306 with a market capitalization of ₦29627933.13199252624000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Skimask Pnut performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 25.96% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Skimask Pnut compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Meme,Base Ecosystem segment, SKINUT demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Skimask Pnut

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:15:42 (UTC+8)

Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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