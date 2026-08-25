What is Skimask Pnut about?

Skimask Pnut ($SKINUT) is built on the Base Network, a robust and secure blockchain that ensures transparency, speed, and reliability.

What sets Skimask Pnut apart is its community-driven approach, where every major decision is made collectively, giving every holder a voice and a stake in the future of $SKINUT. We believe in the power of the crowd, and that together, we can create something truly special as a community.

What is the current price of Skimask Pnut?

Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 25.96% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Skimask Pnut play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem sector, SKINUT often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is SKINUT being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, SKINUT recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Skimask Pnut?

There are 991440961.3471414 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of SKINUT?

Skimask Pnut currently holds market rank #7306 with a market capitalization of ₦29627933.13199252624000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Skimask Pnut performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 25.96% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Skimask Pnut compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Meme,Base Ecosystem segment, SKINUT demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.