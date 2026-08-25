Skillful AI Price Today

The live Skillful AI (SKAI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SKAI.

Skillful AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,517, with a circulating supply of 556.13M SKAI. During the last 24 hours, SKAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.252674, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SKAI moved +0.01% in the last hour and +144.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Skillful AI (SKAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.52K$ 52.52K $ 52.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.43K$ 94.43K $ 94.43K Circulation Supply 556.13M 556.13M 556.13M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Skillful AI is $ 52.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SKAI is 556.13M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.43K.