Skibidi Toilet Price Today

The live Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) price today is $ 0.00561647, with a 7.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKBDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00561647 per SKBDI.

Skibidi Toilet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 420,386, with a circulating supply of 74.88M SKBDI. During the last 24 hours, SKBDI traded between $ 0.0055487 (low) and $ 0.00643493 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.026, while the all-time low was $ 0.00289528.

In short-term performance, SKBDI moved -0.80% in the last hour and +19.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.24K.

Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 420.39K$ 420.39K $ 420.39K Volume (24H) $ 10.24K$ 10.24K $ 10.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 420.39K$ 420.39K $ 420.39K Circulation Supply 74.88M 74.88M 74.88M Total Supply 74,881,285.07035138 74,881,285.07035138 74,881,285.07035138

The current Market Cap of Skibidi Toilet is $ 420.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.24K. The circulating supply of SKBDI is 74.88M, with a total supply of 74881285.07035138. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 420.39K.