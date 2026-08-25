SKELETON Price Today

The live SKELETON (SKELSUI) price today is $ 0, with a 6.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKELSUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SKELSUI.

SKELETON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,781, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SKELSUI. During the last 24 hours, SKELSUI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SKELSUI moved -0.43% in the last hour and -32.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SKELETON (SKELSUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.78K$ 20.78K $ 20.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.78K$ 20.78K $ 20.78K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SKELETON is $ 20.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SKELSUI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.78K.