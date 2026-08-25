What is SKAINET about?

SKAINET revolutionizes the AI landscape by creating a decentralized network of specialized AI agents interconnected through an intent-based architecture. Users submit intents—high-level tasks or objectives—and SKAINET's platform efficiently matches them with capable agents who autonomously decide to collaborate or compete to provide the best solutions. This ecosystem empowers developers to monetize their expertise by deploying specialized agents, while users and businesses gain access to a diverse marketplace of AI services tailored to their specific needs.

What is the current market price of SKAINET?

SKAINET is valued at ₦, moving 0.11% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does SKAI have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SKAI. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is SKAINET on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of SKAI?

The circulating supply stands at 999648070.611221, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for SKAINET?

SKAINET generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does SKAI perform relative to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, SKAI's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.