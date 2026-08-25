sjUSD Price Today

The live sjUSD (SJUSD) price today is $ 1.032, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SJUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.032 per SJUSD.

sjUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 271,486, with a circulating supply of 263.19K SJUSD. During the last 24 hours, SJUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.032, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, SJUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.14K.

sjUSD (SJUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 271.49K$ 271.49K $ 271.49K Volume (24H) $ 13.14K$ 13.14K $ 13.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 271.49K$ 271.49K $ 271.49K Circulation Supply 263.19K 263.19K 263.19K Total Supply 263,193.4181888498 263,193.4181888498 263,193.4181888498

The current Market Cap of sjUSD is $ 271.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.14K. The circulating supply of SJUSD is 263.19K, with a total supply of 263193.4181888498. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 271.49K.