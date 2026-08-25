What is SISTER about?

The SSTR token is a groundbreaking initiative created by women-led communities through the innovative Unruggable Meme project on StarkNet. Designed to be a beacon of collaboration and creativity, SSTR aims to become an unforgettable milestone within the StarkNet ecosystem.

What makes SISTER unique?

With a strong focus on community-driven values and meaningful partnerships, SSTR token harnesses StarkNet’s cutting-edge scalability and security to bring fresh, decentralized solutions to the forefront of blockchain innovation. This project not only pushes the boundaries of decentralized finance (DeFi) but also champions inclusivity by amplifying the voices of women in the blockchain space.

What is the current trading price of SISTER?

SISTER (SSTR) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -18.85% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing SISTER's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Starknet Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SSTR?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is SISTER's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6365 with a market capitalization of ₦66630931.67641374128000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SSTR?

With 9982404678.28 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to SISTER's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does SISTER stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Starknet Ecosystem tokens, SSTR continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.