Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Sirin Labs price today is 0 USD.SRN market cap is 57,470 USD. Track real-time SRN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Sirin Labs price today is 0 USD.SRN market cap is 57,470 USD. Track real-time SRN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About SRN

SRN Price Info

What is SRN

SRN Whitepaper

SRN Official Website

SRN Tokenomics

SRN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Sirin Labs Logo

Sirin Labs Price (SRN)

Unlisted

1 SRN to USD Live Price:

$0.00010044
$0.00010044$0.00010044
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sirin Labs (SRN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:14:07 (UTC+8)

Sirin Labs Price Today

The live Sirin Labs (SRN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SRN.

Sirin Labs currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 57,470, with a circulating supply of 572.17M SRN. During the last 24 hours, SRN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.51, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SRN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.92.

Sirin Labs (SRN) Market Information

$ 57.47K
$ 57.47K$ 57.47K

$ 1.92
$ 1.92$ 1.92

$ 57.47K
$ 57.47K$ 57.47K

572.17M
572.17M 572.17M

572,166,103.0
572,166,103.0 572,166,103.0

The current Market Cap of Sirin Labs is $ 57.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.92. The circulating supply of SRN is 572.17M, with a total supply of 572166103.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.47K.

Sirin Labs Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 3.51
$ 3.51$ 3.51

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Sirin Labs

Sirin Labs (SRN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SRN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sirin Labs (SRN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sirin Labs could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sirin Labs will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SRN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sirin Labs Price Prediction.

What is Sirin Labs (SRN)

Sirin Labs Token is a crypto token developed by blockchain development company Sirin Labs, and is a part of the SIRIN Labs ecosystem. Sirin Labs has been developing the first blockchain smartphone, and every product of this company is committed to using their own blockchain! They promote use of digital currencies and decentralization through SRN tokens.

Sirin Labs was found in 2014. Solarin was their first project, which gained popularity as the most secure phone in the world. Though it was a success and was endorsed by famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared a layoff of about one-third of the staff by 2015. The reason they announced was developments in other fields. In late 2017, Sirin Labs announced the ICO (Initial Public Offering) of Sirin Lab Token (SRN) in order to give their operations a new direction. Now, they focus on bringing new technology for mass adoption.

SIRIN Labs has a vision of creating open source and secure devices for mass adoption. The biggest problem SRN tokens face is convincing average users of smartphone that a high security phone is worth investing in! If SRN tokens follow the recent trends and other products by SIRIN Labs become a success, then that day is not away when SRN token will be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. SRN tokens have immense potential for development. Given that the smartphone market is one of their targets, there’s a large industry that’s being picked on as an audience for the technology.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sirin Labs (SRN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Sirin Labs

What is Sirin Labs trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is SRN attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Ethereum Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Sirin Labs market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about SRN?

With 572166103.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Sirin Labs compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦4767.3074765423016000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Sirin Labs being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Sirin Labs's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sirin Labs

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:14:07 (UTC+8)

Sirin Labs (SRN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Sirin Labs

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1308
$0.1308$0.1308

+336.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.3314
$2.3314$2.3314

+2,231.40%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008510
$0.008510$0.008510

+13.58%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7011
$0.7011$0.7011

+90.00%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2570
$3.2570$3.2570

-18.57%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.3314
$2.3314$2.3314

+2,231.40%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1308
$0.1308$0.1308

+336.00%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.075829
$0.075829$0.075829

+104.78%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7011
$0.7011$0.7011

+90.00%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.027058
$0.027058$0.027058

+8.92%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage