Sinverse Price Today

The live Sinverse (SIN) price today is $ 0, with a 62.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIN.

Sinverse currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 174,903, with a circulating supply of 930.95M SIN. During the last 24 hours, SIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.710213, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIN moved +6.81% in the last hour and +104.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.65K.

Sinverse (SIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.90K$ 174.90K $ 174.90K Volume (24H) $ 10.65K$ 10.65K $ 10.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 187.88K$ 187.88K $ 187.88K Circulation Supply 930.95M 930.95M 930.95M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sinverse is $ 174.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.65K. The circulating supply of SIN is 930.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 187.88K.