Simon the Gator Price Today

The live Simon the Gator (SIMON) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIMON.

Simon the Gator currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,769.21, with a circulating supply of 689.85M SIMON. During the last 24 hours, SIMON traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00500522, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIMON moved -- in the last hour and +32.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.77K$ 14.77K $ 14.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.77K$ 14.77K $ 14.77K Circulation Supply 689.85M 689.85M 689.85M Total Supply 690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Simon the Gator is $ 14.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIMON is 689.85M, with a total supply of 690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.77K.