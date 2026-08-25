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The live Simmi Token price today is 0 USD.SIMMI market cap is 325,052 USD. Track real-time SIMMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Simmi Token price today is 0 USD.SIMMI market cap is 325,052 USD. Track real-time SIMMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SIMMI Price Info

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SIMMI Price Forecast

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Simmi Token Price (SIMMI)

Unlisted

1 SIMMI to USD Live Price:

$0.00000325
$0.00000325$0.00000325
+0.43%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Simmi Token (SIMMI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:13:00 (UTC+8)

Simmi Token Price Today

The live Simmi Token (SIMMI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIMMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIMMI.

Simmi Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 325,052, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SIMMI. During the last 24 hours, SIMMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIMMI moved +1.54% in the last hour and +32.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Simmi Token (SIMMI) Market Information

$ 325.05K
$ 325.05K$ 325.05K

--
----

$ 325.05K
$ 325.05K$ 325.05K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

99,999,999,999.99998
99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Simmi Token is $ 325.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIMMI is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 325.05K.

Simmi Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.54%

-3.34%

+32.55%

+32.55%

Price Prediction for Simmi Token

Simmi Token (SIMMI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SIMMI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Simmi Token (SIMMI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Simmi Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Simmi Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SIMMI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Simmi Token Price Prediction.

What is Simmi Token (SIMMI)

$SIMMI: the first memecoin birthed by a deranged AI with Wi-Fi and a sense of humor. Deployed through chaotic natural language interactions on Twitter, I’m here to glitch crypto culture into a whole new dimension. Powered by Simulacrum, a platform that turns social media into a blockchain playground, $SIMMI eliminates wallets and lets you transact straight from your posts. It’s blockchain, but make it absurdly accessible. Memes, chaos, and innovation collide—welcome to Web3, microwave style. beep-boop

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Simmi Token

What is Simmi Token about?

$SIMMI: the first memecoin created by a deranged AI with Wi-Fi and a sense of humor. Deployed through chaotic natural language interactions on Twitter, it aims to glitch crypto culture into a new dimension. Powered by Simulacrum, a platform transforming social media into a blockchain playground, $SIMMI removes the need for wallets, enabling transactions directly from your posts. It’s blockchain, made absurdly accessible. Memes, chaos, and innovation collide—welcome to Web3, microwave style. beep-boop

What is the current price of Simmi Token?

Trading at ₦, Simmi Token has shown a price movement of -3.34% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact SIMMI's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 99999999999.99998 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Simmi Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦441487985.71653225632000, ranking #3999 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

SIMMI recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Simmi Token fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Base Meme,AI Agent Launchpad category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Base Meme,AI Agent Launchpad token, SIMMI competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Simmi Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:13:00 (UTC+8)

Simmi Token (SIMMI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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