Simmi Token Price Today

The live Simmi Token (SIMMI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIMMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIMMI.

Simmi Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 325,052, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SIMMI. During the last 24 hours, SIMMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIMMI moved +1.54% in the last hour and +32.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Simmi Token (SIMMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 325.05K$ 325.05K $ 325.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 325.05K$ 325.05K $ 325.05K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Simmi Token is $ 325.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIMMI is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 325.05K.