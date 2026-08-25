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The live Silver rStock price today is 68.96 USD.SLVR market cap is 221,911 USD. Track real-time SLVR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Silver rStock price today is 68.96 USD.SLVR market cap is 221,911 USD. Track real-time SLVR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Silver rStock Price (SLVR)

Unlisted

1 SLVR to USD Live Price:

$68.96
$68.96$68.96
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Silver rStock (SLVR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:12:32 (UTC+8)

Silver rStock Price Today

The live Silver rStock (SLVR) price today is $ 68.96, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLVR to USD conversion rate is $ 68.96 per SLVR.

Silver rStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 221,911, with a circulating supply of 3.22K SLVR. During the last 24 hours, SLVR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,439.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.0011996.

In short-term performance, SLVR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 844.62.

Silver rStock (SLVR) Market Information

$ 221.91K
$ 221.91K$ 221.91K

$ 844.62
$ 844.62$ 844.62

$ 221.91K
$ 221.91K$ 221.91K

3.22K
3.22K 3.22K

3,216.496239558
3,216.496239558 3,216.496239558

The current Market Cap of Silver rStock is $ 221.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 844.62. The circulating supply of SLVR is 3.22K, with a total supply of 3216.496239558. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.91K.

Silver rStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 5,439.79
$ 5,439.79$ 5,439.79

$ 0.0011996
$ 0.0011996$ 0.0011996

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Silver rStock

Silver rStock (SLVR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SLVR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Silver rStock (SLVR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Silver rStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Silver rStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SLVR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Silver rStock Price Prediction.

What is Silver rStock (SLVR)

Remora Markets opens the door to global financial markets, making tokenized stocks accessible to everyone. Acquired by Step Finance in December 2024, Remora Markets combines deep expertise in blockchain and financial technology alongside compliance and regulatory backgrounds to deliver a seamless investing experience.

Remora Markets aims to become Solana's largest and most trusted tokenized stock issuance platform, enabling a global audience to trade and invest with confidence.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Silver rStock

What is the current price of Silver rStock?

Silver rStock is trading at ₦93661.9725305860736000, representing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does SLVR compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of --% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If SLVR is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Silver rStock performing compared to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tokenized Silver,Tokenized Commodities,Remora Markets Tokenized rStocks tokens?

Within the Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tokenized Silver,Tokenized Commodities,Remora Markets Tokenized rStocks segment, SLVR demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Silver rStock's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦301401130.89087711976000 positions SLVR at rank #3710, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦0E-15 to ₦0E-15, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is SLVR trading?

Silver rStock has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact SLVR's valuation?

With 3217.809824303 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Silver rStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:12:32 (UTC+8)

Silver rStock (SLVR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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