Silly Goose Price Today

The live Silly Goose (GOO) price today is $ 0, with a 3.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOO.

Silly Goose currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 94,165, with a circulating supply of 948.14M GOO. During the last 24 hours, GOO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03174644, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOO moved -0.07% in the last hour and +27.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Silly Goose (GOO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.17K$ 94.17K $ 94.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.17K$ 94.17K $ 94.17K Circulation Supply 948.14M 948.14M 948.14M Total Supply 948,137,849.1772238 948,137,849.1772238 948,137,849.1772238

The current Market Cap of Silly Goose is $ 94.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOO is 948.14M, with a total supply of 948137849.1772238. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.17K.