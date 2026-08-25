What is Silly Dragon about?

Silly Dragon is a whimsical, fun-loving character in the Solana blockchain world, embodying innovation, community, and playfulness. ????✨????

What makes Silly Dragon unique?

Anatoly's November 8 post on X, 'THE YEAR OF THE SILLY DRAGON,' has infused a fresh and playful energy into the Solana narrative.

What's the history of Silly Dragon?

As we approach the year 2024, often associated with the Dragon in various cultural zodiacs, anticipation is growing about

What narratives and innovations might develop around the Silly Dragon.

What's next for Silly Dragon?

This playful symbol could very well become a catalyst for new creative initiatives and community engagement, adding an intriguing layer to Solana's evolving story.

What can Silly Dragon be used for?

Silly Dragon can be used for adding an intriguing layer to Solana's evolving story through new creative initiatives and community engagement.

What is the live price of Silly Dragon?

Silly Dragon is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.59% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SILLY today?

The price volatility of SILLY within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Silly Dragon?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SILLY generated?

In the last 24 hours, SILLY accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦216.10028224222677512000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Silly Dragon?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SILLY compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category, SILLY shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.