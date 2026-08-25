Silk Price Today

The live Silk (SILK) price today is $ 0.100548, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SILK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.100548 per SILK.

Silk currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 68,382, with a circulating supply of 680.09K SILK. During the last 24 hours, SILK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.03, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SILK moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.59K.

Silk (SILK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.38K$ 68.38K $ 68.38K Volume (24H) $ 14.59K$ 14.59K $ 14.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.38K$ 68.38K $ 68.38K Circulation Supply 680.09K 680.09K 680.09K Total Supply 680,094.0 680,094.0 680,094.0

The current Market Cap of Silk is $ 68.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.59K. The circulating supply of SILK is 680.09K, with a total supply of 680094.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.38K.