Signet Price Today

The live Signet (SIGNET) price today is $ 0.051243, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIGNET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.051243 per SIGNET.

Signet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,953, with a circulating supply of 448.15K SIGNET. During the last 24 hours, SIGNET traded between $ 0.051078 (low) and $ 0.05262 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.167286, while the all-time low was $ 0.03756869.

In short-term performance, SIGNET moved -0.42% in the last hour and +16.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.33.

Signet (SIGNET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.95K$ 22.95K $ 22.95K Volume (24H) $ 9.33$ 9.33 $ 9.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.95K$ 22.95K $ 22.95K Circulation Supply 448.15K 448.15K 448.15K Total Supply 448,148.9624294573 448,148.9624294573 448,148.9624294573

The current Market Cap of Signet is $ 22.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.33. The circulating supply of SIGNET is 448.15K, with a total supply of 448148.9624294573. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.95K.