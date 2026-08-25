Sigma bnb USD Price Today

The live Sigma bnb USD (BNBUSD) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current BNBUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per BNBUSD.

Sigma bnb USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 412,641, with a circulating supply of 412.55K BNBUSD. During the last 24 hours, BNBUSD traded between $ 0.999941 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.42, while the all-time low was $ 0.832456.

In short-term performance, BNBUSD moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.07.

Sigma bnb USD (BNBUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 412.64K$ 412.64K $ 412.64K Volume (24H) $ 31.07$ 31.07 $ 31.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 679.53K$ 679.53K $ 679.53K Circulation Supply 412.55K 412.55K 412.55K Total Supply 412,545.1191106073 412,545.1191106073 412,545.1191106073

The current Market Cap of Sigma bnb USD is $ 412.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.07. The circulating supply of BNBUSD is 412.55K, with a total supply of 412545.1191106073. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 679.53K.