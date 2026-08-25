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The live sidelined price today is 0 USD.SIDELINED market cap is 21,738 USD. Track real-time SIDELINED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live sidelined price today is 0 USD.SIDELINED market cap is 21,738 USD. Track real-time SIDELINED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SIDELINED Price Info

What is SIDELINED

SIDELINED Official Website

SIDELINED Tokenomics

SIDELINED Price Forecast

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sidelined Price (SIDELINED)

Unlisted

1 SIDELINED to USD Live Price:

$0.00002119
$0.00002119$0.00002119
+14.32%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
sidelined (SIDELINED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:10:36 (UTC+8)

sidelined Price Today

The live sidelined (SIDELINED) price today is $ 0, with a 16.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIDELINED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIDELINED.

sidelined currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,738, with a circulating supply of 999.25M SIDELINED. During the last 24 hours, SIDELINED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIDELINED moved -3.97% in the last hour and +37.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

sidelined (SIDELINED) Market Information

$ 21.74K
$ 21.74K$ 21.74K

--
----

$ 21.74K
$ 21.74K$ 21.74K

999.25M
999.25M 999.25M

999,248,798.033229
999,248,798.033229 999,248,798.033229

The current Market Cap of sidelined is $ 21.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIDELINED is 999.25M, with a total supply of 999248798.033229. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.74K.

sidelined Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-3.97%

+16.05%

+37.87%

+37.87%

Price Prediction for sidelined

sidelined (SIDELINED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SIDELINED in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
sidelined (SIDELINED) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of sidelined could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price sidelined will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SIDELINED price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking sidelined Price Prediction.

What is sidelined (SIDELINED)

sold the bottom anon?

Okay, just one final capitulation… it’s going to zero anyway.” You hit the sell button, fully convinced it’s over. The next day, it 10x’s. “Sold the bottom, anon?” echoes in your head as you stare at the green candles. The cycle is familiar: the normal brain buys the dip, the glowing brain holds through it, the expanding brain sells to avoid further losses. But the ascended brain? It sells the exact bottom—right before the moon mission begins. Sidelined isn’t about winning trades; it’s about embracing the art of missing them entirely. It’s for those who mastered the timing... in the worst possible way.

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sidelined (SIDELINED) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Pump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About sidelined

What is sidelined about?

Sidelined isn’t about winning trades; it’s about embracing the art of missing them entirely. It’s for those who mastered the timing... in the worst possible way.

What is the current price of sidelined?

sidelined is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 16.05% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of sidelined is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SIDELINED today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦29524709.38036369008000, placing the asset at rank #7341 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is sidelined's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SIDELINED.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999248798.033229 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does sidelined fall under?

sidelined is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SIDELINED's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SIDELINED to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About sidelined

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:10:36 (UTC+8)

sidelined (SIDELINED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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