What is sidelined about?

Sidelined isn’t about winning trades; it’s about embracing the art of missing them entirely. It’s for those who mastered the timing... in the worst possible way.

What is the current price of sidelined?

sidelined is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 16.05% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of sidelined is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SIDELINED today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦29524709.38036369008000, placing the asset at rank #7341 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is sidelined's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SIDELINED.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999248798.033229 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does sidelined fall under?

sidelined is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SIDELINED's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SIDELINED to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.