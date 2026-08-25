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The live Shytoshi Kusama price today is 0.00100722 USD.SHY market cap is 503,572 USD. Track real-time SHY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Shytoshi Kusama price today is 0.00100722 USD.SHY market cap is 503,572 USD. Track real-time SHY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Shytoshi Kusama Logo

Shytoshi Kusama Price (SHY)

Unlisted

1 SHY to USD Live Price:

$0.0010072
$0.0010072$0.0010072
-1.17%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:10:17 (UTC+8)

Shytoshi Kusama Price Today

The live Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) price today is $ 0.00100722, with a 1.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100722 per SHY.

Shytoshi Kusama currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 503,572, with a circulating supply of 499.84M SHY. During the last 24 hours, SHY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00106403 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01461608, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHY moved -0.07% in the last hour and +29.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.30K.

Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Market Information

$ 503.57K
$ 503.57K$ 503.57K

$ 1.30K
$ 1.30K$ 1.30K

$ 503.57K
$ 503.57K$ 503.57K

499.84M
499.84M 499.84M

499,842,602.930636
499,842,602.930636 499,842,602.930636

The current Market Cap of Shytoshi Kusama is $ 503.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.30K. The circulating supply of SHY is 499.84M, with a total supply of 499842602.930636. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 503.57K.

Shytoshi Kusama Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00106403
$ 0.00106403$ 0.00106403
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00106403
$ 0.00106403$ 0.00106403

$ 0.01461608
$ 0.01461608$ 0.01461608

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.07%

-1.16%

+29.50%

+29.50%

Price Prediction for Shytoshi Kusama

Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Shytoshi Kusama could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Shytoshi Kusama will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Shytoshi Kusama Price Prediction.

What is Shytoshi Kusama (SHY)

A community based token based on Shytoshi Kusama, the founder of Shiba Inu.

Shytoshi was sent 50% of the supply and burned it all and fully supports the community token.

Shytoshi shared journey on his new role for Shiba and also shared his vision for the CTO project on X Spaces.

The community has now come together to implement his latest vision which will include creating a game to ensure we will have a source of revenue and to give the token some utility

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Shytoshi Kusama

What is Shytoshi Kusama about?

A community-based token inspired by Shytoshi Kusama, the founder of Shiba Inu.

What makes Shytoshi Kusama unique?

Shytoshi was sent 50% of the supply and burned it all, demonstrating his full support for the community token.

What's the history of Shytoshi Kusama?

Shytoshi shared his journey on his new role for Shiba and also shared his vision for the CTO project on X Spaces.

What's next for Shytoshi Kusama?

The community has come together to implement his latest vision, which will include creating a game to ensure a source of revenue and to give the token some utility.

What is Shytoshi Kusama trading right now?

Current price: ₦1.3680135146788994352000, with a price movement of -1.16% over the last 24 hours.

Is SHY attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Shytoshi Kusama market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about SHY?

With 499842602.930636 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Shytoshi Kusama compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦19.8516659435157844928000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Shytoshi Kusama being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Shytoshi Kusama's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shytoshi Kusama

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:10:17 (UTC+8)

Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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