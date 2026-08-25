What is Shyft Network about?

Shyft Network is a public blockchain protocol designed to aggregate and embed trust and validation into data stored on public and private ecosystems, and permissioned and permissionless networks. By facilitating bridging across siloed datasets, Shyft allows for layering of context on top of data, ultimately turning raw data into meaningful information.

What makes Shyft Network unique?

Shyft Network is developing regulatory-compliant tools for Decentralized Finance that bridge the gap for centralized and decentralized organizations to ease their entry into the blockchain space. The goal is to aid mainstream financial institutions venture into DeFi and participate in a compliant manner. By lowering risk and exposure to money laundering, the Shyft Network could open up the crypto industry to large capital inflows and, potentially, millions of users from the mainstream markets.

What's the history of Shyft Network?

Founded in 2017 in Bridgetown Barbados, Shyft Network was built by a group of founders that have collectively launched several successful companies in the ecosystem since as early as 2012. The Shyft Network core team is responsible for technical development of the network architecture, establishment of use cases for the network and for the SHFT token, and guiding the vision for network growth and development.

What can Shyft Network be used for?

Shyft Network has been developing identity solutions that help centralized and decentralized applications become compliant with existing regulations. They have partnered with various entities, notably virtual asset services providers (VASPs) who must comply with the FATF Travel Rule. Veriscope, Shyft Network’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance, has been applauded for its ability to bring together prominent liquidity providers and accelerate the potential mass adoption of decentralized applications.

What is the current market price of Shyft Network?

Shyft Network is valued at ₦, moving 0.09% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does SHFT have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SHFT. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Shyft Network on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of SHFT?

The circulating supply stands at 2335062791.4498086, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Shyft Network?

Shyft Network generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does SHFT perform relative to Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Ethereum Ecosystem segment, SHFT's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.