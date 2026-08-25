Shutter Price Today

The live Shutter (SHU) price today is $ 0.00132037, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00132037 per SHU.

Shutter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 499,790, with a circulating supply of 378.52M SHU. During the last 24 hours, SHU traded between $ 0.0013196 (low) and $ 0.00132042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6,712,329, while the all-time low was $ 0.00101101.

In short-term performance, SHU moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.18.

Shutter (SHU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 499.79K$ 499.79K $ 499.79K Volume (24H) $ 28.18$ 28.18 $ 28.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Circulation Supply 378.52M 378.52M 378.52M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shutter is $ 499.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.18. The circulating supply of SHU is 378.52M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.32M.