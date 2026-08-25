About Shrubius Maximus Shrub or Shrubius Maximus, introduced by Elon Musk, symbolized resilience and community on platforms like X. The Legend of Shrubius Maximus In ancient Spina, a hedgehog named Shrubius Maximus, known today as Elon Musk's pet, was legend. His quills bore a crown-like pattern, earning him protector status. Shrubius Maximus ruled with wisdom, his palace a grand burrow, fostering peace among all creatures. History of Shrubius Maximus He held councils like Rome's Senate, mediating with quills in the dirt. His legacy, the "Codex Spinosum," promoted fairness. His reign left Spina prosperous, his name synonymous with benevolence, remembered through time and now as Musk's cherished hedgehog.

What is the current live price of Shrubius Maximus?

Shrubius Maximus is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.58% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SHRUBIUS market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Shrubius Maximus's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7643, supported by a market capitalization of ₦21745006.8615499635328000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Shrubius Maximus's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.