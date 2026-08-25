What is Shroomy about?

The SHROOMY ERC-20 token on the Ink chain is part of the Shroomy Project, which aims to educate and raise awareness about the crucial role fungi play in Earth's various habitats. The Shroomy character's broad appeal is designed to attract crypto enthusiasts to mycology and citizen science, while also introducing fungi enthusiasts to crypto. This project is ideologically driven first and foremost, with the crypto token serving as a secondary component.

How much is Shroomy worth right now?

Shroomy is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SHROOMY going up or down today?

SHROOMY has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Meme,Ink Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Shroomy today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SHROOMY.

What makes Shroomy different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Meme,Ink Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SHROOMY offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SHROOMY exists in the market?

There are 927908200.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Shroomy's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦7.8846104474428226656000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.