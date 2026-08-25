Shroom Price Today

The live Shroom (SHROOM) price today is $ 0, with a 2.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHROOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHROOM.

Shroom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 230,938, with a circulating supply of 1.42B SHROOM. During the last 24 hours, SHROOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04115127, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHROOM moved -0.85% in the last hour and +29.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.24.

Shroom (SHROOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 230.94K$ 230.94K $ 230.94K Volume (24H) $ 1.24$ 1.24 $ 1.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 230.94K$ 230.94K $ 230.94K Circulation Supply 1.42B 1.42B 1.42B Total Supply 1,420,689,979.0 1,420,689,979.0 1,420,689,979.0

The current Market Cap of Shroom is $ 230.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.24. The circulating supply of SHROOM is 1.42B, with a total supply of 1420689979.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 230.94K.