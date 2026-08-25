What is Shrimp Paste about?

Shrimp Paste is a meme community on Solana. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, and it is a purely community-driven initiative.

What makes Shrimp Paste unique?

Although Shrimp Paste is a memecoin, it emphasizes the development of fun and useful tools for its community members. The project focuses on scalability to ensure that everyone has access to its utilities.

What's the history of Shrimp Paste?

Shrimp Paste was fair-launched on Pump.fun, marking its entry into the Solana ecosystem as a community-driven project.

What's next for Shrimp Paste?

The developers are committed to building fun and useful tools for the community as they continue to BUIDL.

What can Shrimp Paste be used for?

Shrimp Paste is focused on developing utilities that are both fun and useful for its community members, with an emphasis on scalability.

What is the current live price of Shrimp Paste?

Shrimp Paste is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SHRIMP market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Shrimp Paste's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7520, supported by a market capitalization of ₦25309676.1391808274192000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999999102.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Shrimp Paste's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.