ShredN Price (SHRED)
The live ShredN (SHRED) price today is $ 0.00107449, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00107449 per SHRED.
ShredN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 107,448, with a circulating supply of 100.00M SHRED. During the last 24 hours, SHRED traded between $ 0.00101653 (low) and $ 0.00113027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHRED moved +0.02% in the last hour and -4.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 302.58.
The current Market Cap of ShredN is $ 107.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 302.58. The circulating supply of SHRED is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.45K.
+0.02%
+0.10%
-4.12%
-4.12%
In 2040, the price of ShredN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? ShredN is a protocol dedicated to perfectly solve the low liquidity problemof NFTs. Unlikeother NFT fragmentation or NFT AMM protocols, ShredN will set different liquidity solutionsfor different types of NFTs (ERC-721 or ERC-1155). At the same time, the ShredNprotocol will distinguish different ERC-721 IDs, allowing NFTs with different attributes to achievefairvaluations based on their rarity traits.
What makes your project unique?
What can your token be used for? Community Governance: Users holding SHRED can decide the development of ShredNthrough voting and manage the NFT projects on ShredN's shelves. Fee reduction: When trading NFTs on ShredN, the platform will charge a portion of thefeeas a reward for NFT liquidity providers; users holding ShredN will be charged a lower feewhen trading. NFT liquidity providing rewards: the commission charged by the platformwill be issuedtoNFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is ShredN about?
ShredN is a protocol designed to address the issue of low liquidity in the NFT market. Unlike other NFT fragmentation or AMM protocols, ShredN provides tailored liquidity solutions for various types of NFTs, including ERC-721 and ERC-1155. The protocol differentiates between ERC-721 IDs, enabling NFTs with distinct attributes to receive fair valuations based on their rarity.
What makes ShredN unique?
1. Targeted Solutions: ShredN offers a range of liquidity solutions such as fragmentation, NFT AMM, and trading strategies based on NFT traits, allowing users to select the most suitable option for their needs. 2. Multi-chain Support: The protocol supports all major public blockchains where NFTs exist, aiming to enhance liquidity access across the entire NFT ecosystem. 3. Community Co-Governance: Holders of SHRED tokens can participate in voting to manage NFT projects and shape the protocol's development direction. 4. Aggregation: ShredN aggregates existing NFT liquidity platforms to facilitate smoother price discovery and increased liquidity.
What can ShredN be used for?
Community Governance: SHRED token holders can vote on the development of ShredN and manage NFT projects listed on the platform. Fee Reduction: Users holding SHRED tokens benefit from lower fees when trading NFTs on the platform. Liquidity Provision Rewards: The platform's commission fees are distributed to NFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens.
Which blockchain network does ShredN run on?
ShredN operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of SHRED?
The token is priced at ₦1.4593801169430021784000, marking a price movement of 0.10% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does ShredN belong to?
ShredN falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SHRED with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of ShredN?
Its market capitalization is ₦145936653.48704194368000, placing the asset at rank #5388. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of SHRED is currently circulating?
There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for ShredN today?
Over the past day, SHRED generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, ShredN fluctuated between ₦1.3806584242534318648000 and ₦1.5351409178095348232000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.