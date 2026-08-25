What is ShredN about?

ShredN is a protocol designed to address the issue of low liquidity in the NFT market. Unlike other NFT fragmentation or AMM protocols, ShredN provides tailored liquidity solutions for various types of NFTs, including ERC-721 and ERC-1155. The protocol differentiates between ERC-721 IDs, enabling NFTs with distinct attributes to receive fair valuations based on their rarity.

What makes ShredN unique?

1. Targeted Solutions: ShredN offers a range of liquidity solutions such as fragmentation, NFT AMM, and trading strategies based on NFT traits, allowing users to select the most suitable option for their needs. 2. Multi-chain Support: The protocol supports all major public blockchains where NFTs exist, aiming to enhance liquidity access across the entire NFT ecosystem. 3. Community Co-Governance: Holders of SHRED tokens can participate in voting to manage NFT projects and shape the protocol's development direction. 4. Aggregation: ShredN aggregates existing NFT liquidity platforms to facilitate smoother price discovery and increased liquidity.

What can ShredN be used for?

Community Governance: SHRED token holders can vote on the development of ShredN and manage NFT projects listed on the platform. Fee Reduction: Users holding SHRED tokens benefit from lower fees when trading NFTs on the platform. Liquidity Provision Rewards: The platform's commission fees are distributed to NFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens.

Which blockchain network does ShredN run on?

ShredN operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SHRED?

The token is priced at ₦1.4593801169430021784000, marking a price movement of 0.10% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does ShredN belong to?

ShredN falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SHRED with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of ShredN?

Its market capitalization is ₦145936653.48704194368000, placing the asset at rank #5388. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SHRED is currently circulating?

There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for ShredN today?

Over the past day, SHRED generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, ShredN fluctuated between ₦1.3806584242534318648000 and ₦1.5351409178095348232000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.