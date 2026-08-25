What is Shogun about?

The era of AI is upon us, reshaping industries, economies, and the way we interact with technology. Opportunities in artificial intelligence are evolving at an unprecedented pace, creating fertile ground for innovative investment strategies that can adapt to this rapidly changing landscape. Shogun DAO emerges as a trailblazer in this revolution—a decentralized, AI-assisted investment fund dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on transformative AI projects across all market caps.

What makes Shogun unique?

By harmonizing human expertise with the precision and efficiency of AI-driven analysis, Shogun DAO redefines

What it means to invest in the age of intelligence. Leveraging the power of decentralized governance, the DAO empowers its community to collectively shape the future of autonomous finance. With a focus on transparency, scalability, and inclusivity, Shogun DAO stands poised to become a cornerstone of the next financial evolution.

What is the current price of Shogun?

Shogun is trading at ₦1.5069581172003460032000, experiencing a price movement of -1.09% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Shogun is ₦262.69629865183838224000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SHOGUN today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦31646229.11778792800000, placing the asset at rank #7239 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Shogun's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SHOGUN.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 21000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Shogun fall under?

Shogun is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,CreatorBid Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SHOGUN's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SHOGUN to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.