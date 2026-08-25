Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Shockwaves price today is 0 USD.NEUROS market cap is 31,549 USD. Track real-time NEUROS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Shockwaves price today is 0 USD.NEUROS market cap is 31,549 USD. Track real-time NEUROS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About NEUROS

NEUROS Price Info

What is NEUROS

NEUROS Whitepaper

NEUROS Official Website

NEUROS Tokenomics

NEUROS Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Shockwaves Logo

Shockwaves Price (NEUROS)

Unlisted

1 NEUROS to USD Live Price:

$0.00051359
$0.00051359$0.00051359
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Shockwaves (NEUROS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:08:20 (UTC+8)

Shockwaves Price Today

The live Shockwaves (NEUROS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEUROS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEUROS.

Shockwaves currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,549, with a circulating supply of 61.43M NEUROS. During the last 24 hours, NEUROS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.210037, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEUROS moved -- in the last hour and +2.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.18.

Shockwaves (NEUROS) Market Information

$ 31.55K
$ 31.55K$ 31.55K

$ 7.18
$ 7.18$ 7.18

$ 51.36K
$ 51.36K$ 51.36K

61.43M
61.43M 61.43M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shockwaves is $ 31.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.18. The circulating supply of NEUROS is 61.43M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.36K.

Shockwaves Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.210037
$ 0.210037$ 0.210037

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+2.78%

+2.78%

Price Prediction for Shockwaves

Shockwaves (NEUROS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NEUROS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Shockwaves (NEUROS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Shockwaves could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Shockwaves will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NEUROS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Shockwaves Price Prediction.

What is Shockwaves (NEUROS)

What is the project about? NEUROS is the primary token of Shockwaves, an online blockchain game designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience through its innovative blend of AI-driven NFTs, algorithmically generated cities, and music-infused gameplay.

What makes your project unique? The use of AI in a blockchain game solves several central issues Web3 games and metaverses have, namely the blockchain user adoption problem and the selling pressure caused by players who only want to earn. Through its unique gameplay, Shockwaves appeals to users both within and outside the blockchain space.

History of your project. Based in Switzerland, the NEUROS team of engineers has extensive experience in the development of AI, as well as technically challenging Web2 and Web3 games.

What’s next for your project? The aim of the NEUROS project is to blur the distinction between human players and AIs in the game itself and its economy by giving AIs similar power of action to their human counterparts.

What can your token be used for? NEUROS serves as the primary token of Shockwaves. The NEUROS can also be staked to receive rewards in the form of NFTs with in-game utility, as well as additional tokens. Token holders can also participate in the governance of the project by voting for important project decisions and community proposals.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Shockwaves

What is Shockwaves about?

Shockwaves is an online blockchain game offering a unique experience by combining AI-driven NFTs, algorithmically generated cities, and music-infused gameplay. The primary token is NEUROS.

What makes Shockwaves unique?

Shockwaves stands out by using AI to address key Web3 challenges like user adoption and selling pressure. Its innovative gameplay appeals to both blockchain enthusiasts and non-blockchain users.

What's the history of Shockwaves?

Based in Switzerland, the NEUROS team includes experienced engineers with backgrounds in AI development and creating complex Web2 and Web3 games.

What's next for Shockwaves?

The NEUROS project aims to blur the line between human players and AIs by granting AIs similar in-game capabilities and economic roles.

What can Shockwaves be used for?

NEUROS can be staked to earn rewards, including NFTs with in-game utility and additional tokens. Holders can also participate in governance by voting on decisions and proposals.

What is the current price of Shockwaves?

Shockwaves is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Shockwaves is ₦285.27377790612974392000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of NEUROS today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦42850080.79129147384000, placing the asset at rank #6715 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Shockwaves's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with NEUROS.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 61427548.74747812 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Shockwaves fall under?

Shockwaves is part of the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Shooting Games,Gaming Utility Token,Racing Games,Action Games,Gaming Marketplace classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact NEUROS's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables NEUROS to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shockwaves

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:08:20 (UTC+8)

Shockwaves (NEUROS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Shockwaves

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1305
$0.1305$0.1305

+335.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.3352
$2.3352$2.3352

+2,235.20%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008364
$0.008364$0.008364

+11.63%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7071
$0.7071$0.7071

+91.62%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2570
$3.2570$3.2570

-18.57%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.3352
$2.3352$2.3352

+2,235.20%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1305
$0.1305$0.1305

+335.00%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.075160
$0.075160$0.075160

+102.98%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7071
$0.7071$0.7071

+91.62%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.027073
$0.027073$0.027073

+8.98%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage