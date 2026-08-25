Shockwaves Price (NEUROS)
The live Shockwaves (NEUROS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEUROS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEUROS.
Shockwaves currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,549, with a circulating supply of 61.43M NEUROS. During the last 24 hours, NEUROS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.210037, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NEUROS moved -- in the last hour and +2.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.18.
The current Market Cap of Shockwaves is $ 31.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.18. The circulating supply of NEUROS is 61.43M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.36K.
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+2.78%
+2.78%
In 2040, the price of Shockwaves could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? NEUROS is the primary token of Shockwaves, an online blockchain game designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience through its innovative blend of AI-driven NFTs, algorithmically generated cities, and music-infused gameplay.
What makes your project unique? The use of AI in a blockchain game solves several central issues Web3 games and metaverses have, namely the blockchain user adoption problem and the selling pressure caused by players who only want to earn. Through its unique gameplay, Shockwaves appeals to users both within and outside the blockchain space.
History of your project. Based in Switzerland, the NEUROS team of engineers has extensive experience in the development of AI, as well as technically challenging Web2 and Web3 games.
What’s next for your project? The aim of the NEUROS project is to blur the distinction between human players and AIs in the game itself and its economy by giving AIs similar power of action to their human counterparts.
What can your token be used for? NEUROS serves as the primary token of Shockwaves. The NEUROS can also be staked to receive rewards in the form of NFTs with in-game utility, as well as additional tokens. Token holders can also participate in the governance of the project by voting for important project decisions and community proposals.
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What is Shockwaves about?
Shockwaves is an online blockchain game offering a unique experience by combining AI-driven NFTs, algorithmically generated cities, and music-infused gameplay. The primary token is NEUROS.
What makes Shockwaves unique?
Shockwaves stands out by using AI to address key Web3 challenges like user adoption and selling pressure. Its innovative gameplay appeals to both blockchain enthusiasts and non-blockchain users.
What's the history of Shockwaves?
Based in Switzerland, the NEUROS team includes experienced engineers with backgrounds in AI development and creating complex Web2 and Web3 games.
What's next for Shockwaves?
The NEUROS project aims to blur the line between human players and AIs by granting AIs similar in-game capabilities and economic roles.
What can Shockwaves be used for?
NEUROS can be staked to earn rewards, including NFTs with in-game utility and additional tokens. Holders can also participate in governance by voting on decisions and proposals.
What is the current price of Shockwaves?
Shockwaves is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Shockwaves is ₦285.27377790612974392000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of NEUROS today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦42850080.79129147384000, placing the asset at rank #6715 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Shockwaves's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with NEUROS.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 61427548.74747812 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Shockwaves fall under?
Shockwaves is part of the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Shooting Games,Gaming Utility Token,Racing Games,Action Games,Gaming Marketplace classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact NEUROS's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables NEUROS to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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