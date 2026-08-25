Shiva Inu Price Today

The live Shiva Inu (SHIV) price today is $ 0, with a 3.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIV.

Shiva Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 171,517, with a circulating supply of 100.00T SHIV. During the last 24 hours, SHIV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIV moved +0.31% in the last hour and +29.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shiva Inu (SHIV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.52K$ 171.52K $ 171.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.52K$ 171.52K $ 171.52K Circulation Supply 100.00T 100.00T 100.00T Total Supply 100,000,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shiva Inu is $ 171.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIV is 100.00T, with a total supply of 100000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.52K.