Shitzu Price Today

The live Shitzu (SHITZU) price today is $ 0.0011374, with a 2.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHITZU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0011374 per SHITZU.

Shitzu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 348,318, with a circulating supply of 306.24M SHITZU. During the last 24 hours, SHITZU traded between $ 0.00109281 (low) and $ 0.001162 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01005196, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHITZU moved +2.55% in the last hour and +36.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.77K.

Shitzu (SHITZU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 348.32K$ 348.32K $ 348.32K Volume (24H) $ 2.77K$ 2.77K $ 2.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 348.32K$ 348.32K $ 348.32K Circulation Supply 306.24M 306.24M 306.24M Total Supply 306,242,069.0 306,242,069.0 306,242,069.0

The current Market Cap of Shitzu is $ 348.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.77K. The circulating supply of SHITZU is 306.24M, with a total supply of 306242069.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 348.32K.