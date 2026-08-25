Shitcoin on TON Price Today

The live Shitcoin on TON (SHIT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIT.

Shitcoin on TON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,810, with a circulating supply of 72.30M SHIT. During the last 24 hours, SHIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.052987, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIT moved -- in the last hour and +9.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.45.

Shitcoin on TON (SHIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.81K$ 31.81K $ 31.81K Volume (24H) $ 1.45$ 1.45 $ 1.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.81K$ 31.81K $ 31.81K Circulation Supply 72.30M 72.30M 72.30M Total Supply 72,300,000.0 72,300,000.0 72,300,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shitcoin on TON is $ 31.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.45. The circulating supply of SHIT is 72.30M, with a total supply of 72300000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.81K.