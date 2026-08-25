SHITCOIN Price Today

The live SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 8.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHITCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHITCOIN.

SHITCOIN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 140,911, with a circulating supply of 999.92M SHITCOIN. During the last 24 hours, SHITCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0053713, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHITCOIN moved -0.02% in the last hour and +41.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 836.31.

SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 140.91K$ 140.91K $ 140.91K Volume (24H) $ 836.31$ 836.31 $ 836.31 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.91K$ 140.91K $ 140.91K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,918,225.75 999,918,225.75 999,918,225.75

The current Market Cap of SHITCOIN is $ 140.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 836.31. The circulating supply of SHITCOIN is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999918225.75. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.91K.