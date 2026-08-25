Shit Piss Skin Can Price Today

The live Shit Piss Skin Can (SPSC) price today is $ 0, with a 3.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPSC.

Shit Piss Skin Can currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 190,043, with a circulating supply of 999.86M SPSC. During the last 24 hours, SPSC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01662425, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPSC moved -6.60% in the last hour and +5.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.01K.

Shit Piss Skin Can (SPSC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 190.04K$ 190.04K $ 190.04K Volume (24H) $ 35.01K$ 35.01K $ 35.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 190.04K$ 190.04K $ 190.04K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,856,062.61482 999,856,062.61482 999,856,062.61482

The current Market Cap of Shit Piss Skin Can is $ 190.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.01K. The circulating supply of SPSC is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999856062.61482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.04K.