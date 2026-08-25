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The live Shiryo price today is 0 USD.SHIRYO-INU market cap is 122,518 USD. Track real-time SHIRYO-INU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Shiryo price today is 0 USD.SHIRYO-INU market cap is 122,518 USD. Track real-time SHIRYO-INU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About SHIRYO-INU

SHIRYO-INU Price Info

What is SHIRYO-INU

SHIRYO-INU Official Website

SHIRYO-INU Tokenomics

SHIRYO-INU Price Forecast

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Shiryo Price (SHIRYO-INU)

Unlisted

1 SHIRYO-INU to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000000125412
$0.000000000000125412$0.000000000000125412
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Shiryo (SHIRYO-INU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:07:13 (UTC+8)

Shiryo Price Today

The live Shiryo (SHIRYO-INU) price today is $ 0, with a 5.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIRYO-INU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIRYO-INU.

Shiryo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,518, with a circulating supply of 980,191.96T SHIRYO-INU. During the last 24 hours, SHIRYO-INU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIRYO-INU moved -0.83% in the last hour and +4.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shiryo (SHIRYO-INU) Market Information

$ 122.52K
$ 122.52K$ 122.52K

--
----

$ 122.52K
$ 122.52K$ 122.52K

980,191.96T
980,191.96T 980,191.96T

9.80191996851203e+17
9.80191996851203e+17 9.80191996851203e+17

The current Market Cap of Shiryo is $ 122.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIRYO-INU is 980,191.96T, with a total supply of 9.80191996851203e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.52K.

Shiryo Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.83%

-5.86%

+4.74%

+4.74%

Price Prediction for Shiryo

Shiryo (SHIRYO-INU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHIRYO-INU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Shiryo (SHIRYO-INU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Shiryo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Shiryo will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHIRYO-INU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Shiryo Price Prediction.

What is Shiryo (SHIRYO-INU)

Shiryo-Inu is the latest community focused token to launch on the Ethereum network! Our team is assembled from some of the most experienced individuals in DeFi and we want nothing more than to make Shiryo-Inu the next big thing! We have some huge plans in the works including a complex play to earn game to ensure that Shiryo-Inu becomes synonymous with the likes of Doge, Shiba and Floki!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Shiryo (SHIRYO-INU) Resource

Official Website

About Shiryo

What is Shiryo about?

Shiryo-Inu is the latest community-focused token to launch on the Ethereum network. Our team is assembled from some of the most experienced individuals in DeFi, and we want nothing more than to make Shiryo-Inu the next big thing!

What makes Shiryo unique?

Shiryo-Inu aims to become synonymous with the likes of Doge, Shiba, and Floki through innovative strategies and a strong community focus.

What's the history of Shiryo?

Shiryo-Inu is a new token on the Ethereum network, developed by a team of experienced DeFi professionals.

What's next for Shiryo?

We have some huge plans in the works, including a complex play-to-earn game to ensure Shiryo-Inu becomes a major player in the cryptocurrency space.

What can Shiryo be used for?

Shiryo-Inu is designed to be used in a play-to-earn game, making it a versatile token with engaging use cases for its community.

What is Shiryo's current price?

Shiryo trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -5.86% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SHIRYO-INU?

With a market cap of ₦166404836.86923353488000, SHIRYO-INU is ranked #5197 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Shiryo generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SHIRYO-INU?

There are 9.801919615738629e+17 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Shiryo fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Shiryo compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SHIRYO-INU?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SHIRYO-INU behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shiryo

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:07:13 (UTC+8)

Shiryo (SHIRYO-INU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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