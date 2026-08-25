What is Shiryo about?

Shiryo-Inu is the latest community-focused token to launch on the Ethereum network. Our team is assembled from some of the most experienced individuals in DeFi, and we want nothing more than to make Shiryo-Inu the next big thing!

What makes Shiryo unique?

Shiryo-Inu aims to become synonymous with the likes of Doge, Shiba, and Floki through innovative strategies and a strong community focus.

What's the history of Shiryo?

Shiryo-Inu is a new token on the Ethereum network, developed by a team of experienced DeFi professionals.

What's next for Shiryo?

We have some huge plans in the works, including a complex play-to-earn game to ensure Shiryo-Inu becomes a major player in the cryptocurrency space.

What can Shiryo be used for?

Shiryo-Inu is designed to be used in a play-to-earn game, making it a versatile token with engaging use cases for its community.

What is Shiryo's current price?

Shiryo trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -5.86% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SHIRYO-INU?

With a market cap of ₦166404836.86923353488000, SHIRYO-INU is ranked #5197 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Shiryo generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SHIRYO-INU?

There are 9.801919615738629e+17 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Shiryo fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Shiryo compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SHIRYO-INU?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SHIRYO-INU behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.